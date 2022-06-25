- Advertisement -

This weekend, the Cariboo will be seeing an increase in heat, with some parts potentially hitting low to mid 30’s.

Environment Canada has even put out a special weather statement for the BC Interior, which spans today (June 25th) until Monday.

“What we just came through, perhaps the best part of it is it’s brought us some really sunny weather and a nice break with the ridge of high pressure moving in that we haven’t seen this year.” says Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist for Environment Canada.

“That’s what I’m more worried about, that people stay safe when it’s hot.”

- Advertisement -

Lundquist noted that some ways you can stay safe during the hot weather is to make sure you’re wearing sunscreen, don’t get close to water that’s running high and to be careful when going in cold water when its hot. This could cause hypothermia.

Middle of next week, the Cariboo should get cooler, however it’ll be with more moisture. That’ll make the daytime highs cooler, and bring them back to a more normal position. The overnights will stay pretty high, during the cooled down days.

For more information on the weather in the Cariboo, you can visit Environment Canada’s website here.