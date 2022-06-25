- Advertisement -

An academic leader with a background in health sciences and kinesiology and extensive post-secondary experience is joining UNBC.

Dr. Wendy Rodgers will join UNBC as the new Vice President Academic and Provost.

Rodger’s is currently serving as deputy provost at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, and will start at UNBC in September.

“I am very excited about joining UNBC with its strong commitment to inclusion, to the student experience, relationships with community and the environment, and research excellence,” says Dr. Rodgers.

- Advertisement -

“UNBC is perfectly situated to be an exemplar for the future of post-secondary education and locally and globally impactful scholarship and research.”

She earned her PhD in Kinesiology from the University of Waterloo, with a master’s degree from Western University, and an undergraduate from York University.

“Dr. Rodgers was impressive throughout the selection process. She presented not only her experience and passion for education but demonstrated an understanding of UNBC’s opportunities and challenges along with ideas and approaches for UNBC to consider moving forward,” says UNBC President Geoff Payne.

“I thank the selection committee for their expertise and the considerable time commitment that comes with participating in such a robust search and look forward to welcoming Dr. Rodgers to UNBC this fall.”

Before serving as deputy provost at the U of A, she was also the vice dean for the Faculty of Kinesiology, Sport and Recreation, and acting director of the Research Ethics Office at the U of A.