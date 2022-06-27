- Advertisement -

One of the accused in a murder and attempted murder in the Williams Lake area will learn his fate later in the summer.

25-year old Micheal Drynock is due back in Supreme Court in Vancouver on August 10th for a decision on his trial that just wrapped up.

The charges against him are in connection with the death of Branton Regner.

Williams Lake RCMP say that Regner and another individual were reported missing following an incident on the Rudy Johnson Bridge back on August 9th, 2019.

He was found deceased in the Fraser River a little over two weeks later.

Two other men were also charged in connection with this case.

Charges against 27-year old Jordell Sellers were stayed by Crown Counsel, while 27-year old Jayson Gilbert pleaded guilty to charges of second degree murder, attempted murder and kidnapping back in April.

He’s due to be sentenced on June 30th.