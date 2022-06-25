- Advertisement -

This weekend the Quesnel U-16 Lacrosse team will be playing in Prince George. First game will be taking place at the Kin 2 arena against Prince George novice division. That game will go from 9:30am to 11am.

The Quesnel Peewee team will play in Kin 1 arena from 8am-9:30am, and 11:30am to 1pm. Both games are against Prince George.

You can find the Quesnel Lacrosse Facebook page here.

Racing will begin this Saturday at the Quesnel Goldpan Speedway. This event will be the season opener and fan appreciation race.

- Advertisement -

Spectator gate will open at 2:00pm with time trials at 4:00pm, and the race beginning at 5:00pm.

Next weekend will be the Williams Lake Stampede, along with the parade and street party.