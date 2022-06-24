- Advertisement -

The Stampede will be kicking off next weekend, which will bring different events for people to enjoy, such as the street party.

The street party has pretty much all its activities and events ready to go next week. However, a few musicians are being looked into, and the street party is always open to new ideas.

“I think the downtown street party always has sort of an ebb and flow to it.” says Sunny Dyck, Lead Organizer for the downtown street party.

“We’ve had some pretty amazing organizers in the past that even I’ve had the pleasure to work alongside and for. So there’s always gonna be changes, there’s always gonna be something new and exciting and a little bit different.”

Dyck added that “the focus this year is really on hometown community.”

As to when the street party will be, she says it’ll be on July 2nd, after the Stampede parade. It’ll take place on Oliver Street, some of First Ave, all of Second Ave, some of Third Ave, and the Downtown Core from 12pm to 3pm.