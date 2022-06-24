Listen Live

BC General Employees Union armed with 95 percent strike mandate
News

BC General Employees Union armed with 95 percent strike mandate

By George Henderson
(BCGEU President Stephanie Smith, Photo supplied by BC General Employees Union)
(With files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Talks are to resume Monday between the provincial government and the B-C General Employees Union.

The union represents 85 thousand government workers from prison guards to wildfire fighters to liquor store employees, including many in the Cariboo.

Union members have voted 95 percent in favour of strike action if needed.

Union officials say the wage increases offered by the province, at less than two percent a year over the next two years,…..aren’t even close to what they need.

They note B-C’s yearly inflation rate, as of May, stood at 8.1 percent.

