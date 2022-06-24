- Advertisement -

Yesterday, Tatlayoko Lake had overnight temperatures of -3.3°, which made it the coldest place in Canada.

Now that we are in summer, why would we still be seeing negative temperatures?

“It’s a pretty high terrain, dry terrain type region.” says Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist for Environment Canada.

“Dry air can cool off pretty fast if we get a cold air mass move over us, and this is what happens typically in June. We have these upper low pressure systems that gave us the rain and showers and thunderstorms, and then we got some cool dry air move in behind it.”

Lundquist went on to say that if there’s one place to get frost in June or July, it would be a place like the Chilcotin.

With this being a record for Tatlayoko Lake, he says these sorts of temperatures don’t happen every year.