100 Mile House RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Joshua Charles Redman is wanted for assault with a weapon, assault, possess prohibited weapons, and 6 counts of breach.

Redman is described as:

A Caucasian male

45 years olds

5 foot 6 inches tall

181 pounds

brown hair, blue eyes, and tattoos on his right forearm and chest.

If located, do not confront Redman, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area.

If you have any information about Joshua Redman or where he might be to contact the 100 Mile House Rcmp 250-395-2456.