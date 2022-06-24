- Advertisement -
The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs Wade making way for states to ban abortions
The move overturns constitutional protections that had been in place for nearly fifty years.
It’s expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of the states in the U.S.
The initial decision to review the case was fueled by Republicans with more members of that party than the Democrats sitting as judges.
Opinion polls show a majority of Americans are against overturning the ruling.
In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last month that his government would ensure that women’s rights are always protected in this country.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the U.S. Supreme Court has effectively “walked back women’s rights” in that country, and he implored the Liberal government to further improve abortion access for Canadian women living in rural communities.
Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen accused the Liberals of politicizing American abortion rights to divide Canadians, saying her party’s position on abortion has not changed.
She says access to abortion was not restricted under Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and the Conservative party will not introduce legislation or reopen the abortion debate.
