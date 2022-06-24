- Advertisement -

Precautions are now in place should the Quesnel River continue to rise.

Ron Richert is the Director of Emergency Services.

“On Monday we received about 600 metres of tiger dams and then on Tuesday we did a bit of a training exercise, and also some flood mitigation setting these dams up. The only structure right now that would be at risk would be our fire hall #1, our temporary fire hall at the old public works. We actually did a tiger dam all the way around the building along the Riverfront Trail there.”

Richert says they continue to monitor the Quesnel River daily.

“It’s definitely come up the last few days. It’s looking like it’s going to peak kind of middle of next week. We do have some warm weather coming on the weekend and then into next week possibly we could have some rain. That’s really the risk if we get a lot of hot weather, continuous days of that, and then heavy rainfall after that.”

Richert says the tiger dams at the temporary fire hall will likely stay up now until the freshet is completely over.

He says there are no residences within the city of Quesnel currently at risk.