- Advertisement -

Scout Island will see a new project begin this summer called the Osprey Nest.

Williams Lake First Nation made a $3 million investment towards the project. The plan for the project is to provide four new units to the community.

“Really innovative mixed use project that is commencing construction momentarily, and we’ve called it the Osprey Nest.” says Aaron Mannella, Chief Administrative Officer for the Williams Lake First Nation.

“But as I said, it’s going to be a mixed use facility that has restaurant space, and gathering space with views of the lake, and an unobstructed view of Scout Island.”

- Advertisement -

Mannella added that the project will create about 15 jobs in the restaurant space, and through facilities management.

As to when the project will be complete, Mannella says they anticipate it to be summer 2023.