- Advertisement -

Over 1,200 households in 15 communities including four First Nations communities will be able to have high speed internet.

The new infrastructure will provide access to gigabit-enabled high-speed internet enabling broadband internet speeds surpassing 50 megabits per second downloads, and 10 megabit per second uploads.

The Communities who will be receiving the high-speed internet include:

Fox Mountain

Riske Creek

Springhouse

St. Joseph Mission

93 Mile

Roe Lake

Hanceville

Big Creek

Nimpo Lake

McLeese Lake

Soda Creek

The First Nation communities include:

Stswecme’s Xgat’tem First Nation’s Canoe Creek 2

Tŝideldel First Nation’s Michel Gardens 36

Ulkatcho First Nation’s Towdystan Lake 3, and Fishtrap 1

“I think people who live in remote rural communities in the CRD and across the interior BC have always understood how important it is.” says Maureen LeBourdais, Chair of the Cariboo Regional District Connectivity Committee

- Advertisement -

“I think Covid has reinforced that and brought it perhaps to to the attention of people in other levels of government, provincially and federally to realize the inequity.”

The Province invested $5.5 million, with the federal Universal Broadband Fund providing the same amount, and Telus Communications contributing $2.85 million. This brings the total project amount to $13.85 million.