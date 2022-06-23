- Advertisement -

United Way British Columbia has begun their School’s Out for Summer campaign which will include some students in 100 Mile House.

The campaign is to provide low cost or free full and half-day camps from July to August. The goal for this campaign is to add 1,000 new opportunities to the Thompson Nicola Cariboo region, which includes 100 Mile House and Williams Lake, for July and August 2023.

“We know that it’s important that those kiddos have safe places to go during those summer months that receive that supportive environment that also works with them to create positive learning opportunities to keep their learning levels high over those summer months.” says Kristi Rintoul, Manager of Community Impact and Investment for United Way British Columbia.

Quesnel is a part of the Northern Region for United Way, along with Prince George.

Current Funding allows around 1,000 kids in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

For more information on the campaign, you can visit the United Way website here.