What are you passionate about? Is it travel, cooking or DIY projects? Do you dream of sharing your creative content with the community of Williams Lake and beyond?

Would $10,000 in production funding, training, peer-mentorship and distribution on TELUS Optik TV help?

It’s your voice. Your passion. Your story to tell. TELUS STORYHIVE wants to help you connect with the resources you need through its Voices 2.0 program, intake is open now until July 28.

STORYHIVE IS LOOKING FOR UNIQUE IDEAS FROM THE COMMUNITY

The inaugural STORYHIVE Voices program was a huge success. They are excited to announce the second Voices program and are encouraging beginner and emerging creators from across British Columbia and Alberta to apply. Successful creators will be provided with $10,000 in production funding, as well as training, peer-mentorship and distribution on TELUS Optik TV.

Prince-George-based Brandon Greenall, a recipient of the first Voices program, talks about his ongoing experience creating The Commerce, Coffee, and Community Podcast.



Brandon Greenall posing for a photo on his graduation day – Photo by Stephanie Greenall

“As an amateur student podcaster working with a very-low budget and self-funded setup, it was incredible to be able to receive the support of the Voices program through TELUS STORYHIVE. Not only did it give me more confidence to pursue content creation projects, but it also helped me to upgrade my setup, hire supporting staff, and welcomed me into an incredibly supportive community of passionate creators.”

Greenall says, “Being welcomed into the community of STORYHIVE creators has been nothing short of an incredible opportunity.”

Brandon shared that the training and experience he has received are like no other.

Greenall says, “Not only do I have an amazing community of fellow creators to bounce ideas off of, chat with about different techniques, softwares, and promotional methods, but I also have continued to have the support of my incredible STORYHIVE Program Manager. The STORYHIVE team is incredibly knowledgeable on helping you navigate through the program, are keen to help with advice on ideas and ways to enhance your storytelling and are always there to lend a hand in guiding you through the program – a huge asset, especially for first time creators like myself who would otherwise be more intimidated.”

BRANDON’S ADVICE FOR EMERGING AND NEW CREATORS INTERESTED IN APPLYING FOR VOICES 2.0

“The number one piece of advice I have for emerging or new creators who are considering applying for the Voices 2.0 intake is to not let your lack of experience hold you back! TELUS STORYHIVE has taken great care in creating a program that gives creators a safe space to learn, grow, and fund their ideas. Never shot video footage for a project before? There’s a training workshop for that! Not sure what equipment to use? Your Program Manager and fellow creators can recommend everything from cameras to microphones to tripods! If you’ve got an idea for a story, are passionate about a specific topic, or just want to learn more about content creation – this opportunity is made for you! ”

A LITTLE MORE ABOUT TELUS STORYHIVE

Laura Duncan, TELUS STORYHIVE Territory Manager for Williams Lake is proud to be able to support local creators.

“We’re excited to launch another STORYHIVE Voices 2.0 program to continue empowering creators from all walks of life to share their locally reflective stories. We want to help content creators across B.C. and Alberta, including Williams Lake, kickstart their content creation journey. If you have an idea to pitch, we encourage you to apply and share your story.”



Photo provided by TELUS STORYHIVE

STORYHIVE Voices is the hub for new and emerging content creators to grow their skills, their community impact and their audience. Last year’s program saw 91 creators kickstart their content creation journey with $10,000 in funding, training, peer-mentorship and a community of support.

Since 2013, STORYHIVE has been able to support a community of more than 18,000 local content creators across British Columbia and Alberta, providing over $15 million in funding and creating a safe space for storytellers to hone their skills and bring their passion projects to life.

SUBMIT YOUR STORY AND SHARE YOUR VOICE

TELUS STORYHIVE is looking for up to 100 creators across British Columbia and Alberta to submit ideas, share their stories, and kickstart their content creation journey. This is your chance to share your passion with the community of Williams Lake and beyond!

For more information, and to apply for STORYHIVE Voices 2.0, visit www.storyhive.com/voices and submit your application before July 28, 12:00am (midnight) PT.



Website: www.storyhive.com