Now Williams Lake First Nation members, at home or abroad, can know in a moment’s notice what’s happening in their community.

After several months of development, the WLFN official mobile app was launched yesterday.

Aaron Mannella, Chief Administrative Officer, said when there’s urgent information that needs to be distributed, having to rely on Facebook, phone calls, and printed notices means that things can be missed.

“We intend to use this as an emergency notification mechanism, particularly for members who reside in the community of Sugarcane. So if we have a future natural disaster or EOC, Emergency Operations Centre event, we’ll be able to notify through push notifications to let members know.”

The Williams Lake First Nation mobile app will also enable leadership to directly reach out to the community about events, news, elections, resources, and even contact individual members

Built-in analytics will let leadership know what messages are most effective and allows them to verify that important messages have been seen.

WLFN Chief Willie Sellars said in a release “Leadership requires constantly looking forward, making sure we are adopting new technologies that are useful for our members is a priority for Williams Lake First Nation to ensure we are providing our community the best resources possible.”

The app was created in partnership with Canadian software company Aivia Inc.