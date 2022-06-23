- Advertisement -

In just a little over a week, the Williams Lake Stampede parade will make its way through the streets.

Over the last couple months, floats have been added to the parade, along with a fun meter that is keeping track of the city’s excitement leading up to the Stampede.

“I have found that the public is just wired. They want to have fun, hence we’ve got the fun meter in Williams Lake.” says Willie “Ultimate Arty” Dye, Organizer for the Stampede Parade.

“We’ve got 70-75 floats signed up. I suspect I’ll get a few more before the deadline.”

- Advertisement -

Dye also noted that the city is at the last bar for the fun meter. He also said that he knows it’s going to get higher, because there’s still room.

The deadline to enter a float for the Stampede Parade will be Monday, June 27th.