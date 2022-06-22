- Advertisement -

The first hot stretch of the summer for the Cariboo region is expected to happen over the weekend.

Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist for Environment Canada, says from Saturday into early next week daytime highs could rise into the low 30s with overnight lows in the mid-teens.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will move into the region this weekend giving a lot of sun and heat that will melt more snow at the high terrain. I think the temperatures are going to top out on Sunday and Monday in the Quesnel and Williams Lake areas. The valley bottom could easily hit 30, so probably the hottest day will be Monday, and then it cools off again Tuesday or Wednesday.”

Lundquist added that the overnight lows will be in the high single digits, maybe topping out at the low double digits from June 25th to the 27th.

He also said before that ridge of high pressure settles over the Cariboo heading into the weekend, the area will experience showers and thunderstorms over the next 36 hours.