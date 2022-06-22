- Advertisement -

The BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded a Flood Watch to a Flood Warning for the Quesnel River.

Ron Richert, the Director of Emergency Services with the City, confirms that the Quesnel River has come up and that the city has received some tiger dams from Emergency Management BC.

He says the plan is to have a practice run on filling them up and getting them deployed.

Richert says this is only a precaution at this point.

- Advertisement -

He says a water stewardship person came up from Williams Lake late last week to do an assessment on the potential areas that would be at risk to flooding along the Quesnel River.

The river is expected to peak late this week or over the weekend.

As usual, Richert says the weather will ultimately determine if there is flooding or not.

A special weather statement has been issued for the Cariboo as the extended forecast shows the first hot weather of the season set for Saturday and into next week.

Temperatures are expected to hit the mid 30’s.