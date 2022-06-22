- Advertisement -
The provincial government is offering hundreds of thousands of dollars to newly-minted doctors to set up family practices in B-C.
About one in five British Columbians report they don’t have access to a family doctor.
Health Minister Adrian Dix says the incentives won’t completely solve that problem…..but it’s a good first step.
Doctors who have recently completed their residency will be eligible for a “new to practice” contract worth almost 300 thousand dollars during their first year.
There will also be a staged debt forgiveness plan for their medical training worth as much as 130 thousand dollars.
On top of that, there’s a 25-thousand-dollar bonus.
– with files from Vista Radio newswire
