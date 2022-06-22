Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsFinancial incentives being offered to newly graduated physicians in BC
News

Financial incentives being offered to newly graduated physicians in BC

By Brendan Pawliw
Image by fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay
- Advertisement -

The provincial government is offering hundreds of thousands of dollars to newly-minted doctors to set up family practices in B-C.

About one in five British Columbians report they don’t have access to a family doctor.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the incentives won’t completely solve that problem…..but it’s a good first step.

Doctors who have recently completed their residency will be eligible for a “new to practice” contract worth almost 300 thousand dollars during their first year.

- Advertisement -

There will also be a staged debt forgiveness plan for their medical training worth as much as 130 thousand dollars.

On top of that, there’s a 25-thousand-dollar bonus.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News

    On Air