- Advertisement -

The Marie Sharpe Elementary School Parent Advisory Committee made a request to City Council last night (June 21st) in regards to the new crosswalk painting.

The crosswalk however, will be themed with original Indigenous artwork, as part of their work towards Truth and Reconciliation. Williams Lake First Nation has also put in a letter in support of the Indigenous themed crosswalk, proposed by the Parent Advisory Committee.

“I think that we as a Parental Advisory Committee, one of our mandates was to foster reconciliation and appreciation for First Nation Culture.” says Austin Tate, Communications Director with the Marie Sharpe Parental Advisory Committee.

“This was one way we thought that we could do it.”

- Advertisement -

The crosswalk will be located at the intersection of Third Avenue and Cameron Street.

As to when the crosswalk will look to be complete, Tate says he’s hopeful for late August.