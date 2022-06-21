- Advertisement -

A Quesnel Constable will be taking part in the upcoming Cops for Cancer Tour de North for a second time .

Anne Bock, says she first took part in this event back in 2018 after her cousin passed away shortly after being diagnosed.

“When I was 30, I had a cousin who was 6 months older than myself and her name is also Anne. She was an amazing dancer and when she was dancing one day her mother noticed that there was an odd lump in her abdomen. When she asked her about it, she said oh it’s always been there ever since I was a kid.” Brock said, “They took a close look at it and discovered it was Ewing Sarcoma, which is a form of childhood cancer. And she didn’t last very much beyond that so it’s been a cause that has been very close to my heart.”

Since Bock rode the first time from Prince George to Prince Rupert, we asked what kind of training she’s doing differently to prepare for this 7-day, 870-kilometre ride.

“The initial training that I did I think I put in about 2400 kilometres before the event and the actual event itself. This year I decided that 2400 kilometres wasn’t enough and I decided to challenge myself to see how many kilometres I could put in.” Brock said, “So far this year I have cycled over 6-thousand kilometres and I’ve done a total of 68-thousand metres of elevation gain.”

If you would like to help Constable Bock’s fundraising efforts go to https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/?pg=personal&px=14055560&fr_id=28329&fbclid=IwAR1RARyvmxq9O2nn5UlRijtyez67wbPrw5oYvBAFrg0IRSDK93oL9wMAPtc&fs=e&s=cl#.Yk8wpaOkdbw.mailto

Cops for Cancer Tour de North is where law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle the province to raise money for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.

This year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North will be leaving from Dawson Creek on September 14th and heading South to Williams Lake on September 20th where the 870-kilometre ride will finish