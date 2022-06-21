- Advertisement -

There was no shortage of people who attended the National Indigenous People’s Day festivities.

Earlier in the morning, a parade kicked off the day, which went through First Street, then down Oliver Street, and into Boitanio Park.

All the activities for people to participate began at 11:00 at Boitanio Park, where different booths were set up, along with live music and bouncy castles.

“I wasn’t really sure what to expect.” says Valerie West, National Indigenous People’s Day Coordinator.

“I knew I had lots of booths signed up, but to see the amount that actually showed up, and the support that we received from all the organizations in Williams Lake, like there’s still people set up, and it’s still raining.”

West went on to say that she heard from multiple people that “this is the biggest event that National Indigenous People’s Day has had.”

The Canim Lake Band is also holding multiple events at the Eliza Archie Memorial School. That will end this evening with a movie night.

The events at Boitanio Park concluded at 3:00pm.

Original Story

Communities throughout the country and here in the Cariboo will be taking part today in the Annual National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations.

In Quesnel, the Tillicum Society will be holding events starting at 9 this morning until 3 this afternoon downtown at the Helen Dixon Centre.

In Williams Lake, the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council will start the day at 10 with a parade going up Oliver Street to Boitanio Park where festivities are planned to take place until 3.

The Canim Lake Band has a full day of activities planned at the Eliza Archie Memorial school ending with a movie night.

Everyone is welcome to attend these National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in both cities.

This day was announced back in 1996 by then Governor-General of Canada Romeo LeBlanc.