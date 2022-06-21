- Advertisement -

A consultant has been hired to do a feasibility study on a multi-purpose indoor court in Quesnel.

Jeff Norburn, the Director of Community Services, says the City of Quesnel and the CRD are seeking answers to a number of questions.

“We are really starting with a blank canvas. The consultant it just trying to determine what amenities should be included in an indoor court facility, whether or not it’s feasible, whether or not the demand is there, where it should be located, how large should it be, and then to provide us with some information on estimated operating costs for such a facility.”

Norburn says they are also looking for input from North Cariboo residents.

“The consultant is meeting with stakeholder groups and we’ve set up an open house just for people to come in and drop in and talk to the consultant, but if people aren’t able to attend this evening, there is the opportunity to participate in a survey that we’ve posted on the letsconnectquesnel website.

Tonight’s (Tuesday) open house is from 6 until 8 at the Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre.