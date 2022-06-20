- Advertisement -

Not one, but two records for rainfall were broken recently in Williams Lake.

“It was a weak record that we broke,” Dug Lundquist, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said, “we had 18.1 millimetres on June 16th breaking the old record which was 7.9 millimetres of rain back in 2001. We also had something like 19 millimetres on Saturday, June 18th as well. The thing that strikes me is that we’ve had about 74 millimetres fall and we’re just two-thirds the way through the month. We usually get about 59 for the month.”

Lundquist noted that there is a ridge of high pressure that’s coming to the Cariboo region just in time for the weekend.

“We’re going to get into the low-mid 20s for the latter part of the weekend then into early next week and I wouldn’t be surprised to see in the City close to 30 on Sunday or Monday,” Lundquist said.

There is another storm to give us more rain on Wednesday into Thursday.