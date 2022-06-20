- Advertisement -

Williams Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 33-year-old woman who has not been seen since June 15th, 2022.

Corporal Brett Squire said in a news release that on Friday, June 17th, 2022, police received a request to check on the well-being of Samantha Grondines and have not been able to locate her.

Grondines is described as a Caucasian female, five foot two inches tall weighing 90 pounds with green eyes and light brown, straight hair.

If you have any information about Samantha Grondines, or where she might be, to contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211.