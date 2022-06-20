- Advertisement -

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is overwhelmed with cats so they’re offering a discount to people willing to adopt the felines.

S-P-C-A director of communications, Lorie Chortyk, says the overload comes after several cases where dozens of cats have been taken into care from hoarding situations.

Chortyk notes one seizure in Fort St James earlier this month involved 120 cats and says similar incidents are happening across the province.

In an effort to open up shelter space, the agency is offering a 50 percent discount on its cat adoption fees until the end of this month.

– with files from Darin Bain and Vista Radio newswire