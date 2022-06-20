- Advertisement -

Celebrations will take place across the country tomorrow (Tuesday) for National Indigenous People Day, including in Quesnel.

Tony Goulet, Executive Director of the Quesnel Tillicum Society, says after two years of virtual events due to COVID, they are excited to have an in-person celebration.

“We get to be in person after two years of trying different things on-line and virtually, but we are in-person and we have planned a great day for everybody. It’s at the Helen Dixon Centre or the Aboriginal Education Centre downtown. It’s from 9 am starting and then going until about 3.”

Goulet says it’s just not the same virtually.

He says they struck a committee that has met from the different aboriginal organizations, Metis, and just come up with what the day will look like.

“We will have vendors, there will be some food, bannock. I believe Lhtako will be having hamburgers. There will lots of things happening, a teepee where they are reading stories inside of with the college, there will be some entertainment on the stage, there will be some drummers, dancers, some singers.”

Goulet says this year’s celebration means even more than in past years.

“With everything that’s happening around truth and reconciliation in the last year and a bit, I think it means more. It means that the indigenous community wants to show that they’re here, and how can we work together.”

Goulet says everybody in the community is welcome to attend.