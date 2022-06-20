- Advertisement -

The Cariboo Branch for the CMHA crisis line is needing volunteers for their training program.

The crisis line is short term support for people needing someone to listen to them, validate what they’re saying and provide resources if someone needs long term support.

Volunteers for the crisis line is extremely important, because its the only way it can run 24/7 for anyone who needs it.

“We’re always looking for probably at least ten to twelve for a training group would be ideal.’ says Evan Pantanetti, Assistant Crisis Line Supervisor.

“I’d say that’s kind of the minimum that would be great to get that if we could.”

Training for the CMHA crisis line will begin in July, and you can visit their website to volunteer.

You can find their website here.