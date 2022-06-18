- Advertisement -

Father’s Day Weekend is here, which means some family’s will be looking to participate in some activities.

That’s why its best to plan ahead by knowing what the weather is going to be looking like.

Today (June 18th) has been seeing some rain with a chance of lightning. The Thunder Mountain Speedway was cancelled today due to the bad weather.

How about into Father’s Day?

“For tomorrow, we continue with a similar pattern. Although the risk of thunderstorms might be less.” says Philippe-Alain Bergeron, Meteorologist for Environment Canada.

- Advertisement -

“We still have a cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning, and then we might actually start to see some improvement with a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.”

The weather is going to be fairly similar throughout the Cariboo, however Quesnel will see some warmer temperatures.