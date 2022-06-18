- Advertisement -

A Golf Tournament took place last weekend, which was hosted by City Furniture and Appliances in Quesnel.

The 22nd annual CFA golf tournament was to raise money for local charities. Money was raised trough the sponsors apart of the tournament, along with ticket sales, and a dessert auction.

$15,000 was raised for the Quesnel and District Hospice Palliative Care Association, and the Quesnel and District Child Development Centre.

“We had about 60 golfers, and we had a lot of local sponsors as well as sponsorships from our suppliers, and vendors.” says Parveen Pannu, Manager at City Furniture and Appliances.

“Basically, the main goal is to raise as much money for local charities as possible, in the community that it’s held in.”

Next year, the charity golf tournament will be held in Kelowna.