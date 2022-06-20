- Advertisement -

The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to an industrial structure fire over the weekend.

Fire Chief Ron Richert says the call came in at 5-48 Sunday morning to Quesnel River Pulp.

“Upon arrival, we had smoke coming from some large ducting on top of the mill roof. We had crews deployed to the roof and it was contained to basically the insulation that was surrounding this piping.”

Richert says there was just minor damage and no one was hurt.

“We had four pieces of apparatus with 16 fire fighters on scene for about two hours. There was no mutual aid.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.