It’s kind of like Dog River teaming up with Wullerton. (Corner Gas reference)

The North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee is recommending that the City of Quesnel and Cariboo Regional District approve an application to co-host the 2026 BC 55+ Games with the City of Prince George.

Director of Community Services Jeff Norburn explains.

“The community of Quesnel, the North Cariboo, would be hosting one third of the games essentially, with two thirds of the events occurring in Prince George and one third of the vents occurring in Quesnel. The big opening ceremonies would still be in Prince George, and people who are participating in events that are here in Quesnel would be transported to Prince George for that. But for the rest of the other nights there would be socials and events that would be in Quesnel.”

Norburn says the costs involved would be divided up along the same lines.

“There is a requirement to provide 55 thousand dollars in kind towards the games and 60 thousand dollars in cash. So the City/CRD share, or the North Cariboo share, would be one third of that. So a little over 18 thousand dollars in-kind and 20 thousand dollars cash.”

Proposed sports to be held in Quesnel include curling, archery, mountain biking, triathlon, swimming, karate, and either cribbage or whist.