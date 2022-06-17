- Advertisement -

Candidates for this years elections are starting their campaigns, as voting will begin soon.

Voters will begin to see more and more people reveal their plans for their elections or re elections, as some may feel like they have unfinished work.

“The communities I represent have done fairly well over the last eight years withstanding flood, wildfires, and the pandemic.” says Steve Forseth, Cariboo Regional District Area “D” Director.

“We’re hoping to complete the remaining last fire hall that I’d like to have in my area, which is out in McLeese Lake.”

Forseth also speaks on why he chose to run for a re-election saying, he likes the work he does for the residents and would like to help celebrate the completed fire hall in McLeese Lake.

As to when the elections are, resident will be able to vote for their candidate on October 15th.