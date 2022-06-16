- Advertisement -

The BC government will be providing $25,000,000 to reduce community wildfire risks, and enhance forest health.

The new funding will be going to the Forest Enhancement Society of BC.

The investment will support community project that reduces greenhouse gases, forest recreation and ecological resiliency. The money wont just be going out to whoever needs it though.

“It’s an application process, so that’s what the Forest Enhancement Society does.” says Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests.

Applications for this funding will open on Monday, June 20th.

The additional funding provided to the Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia, is part of a larger 359 million dollar budget announced this year. This is the largest investment in the history of the wildfire service, and will help BC Wildfire Service into a year round service.