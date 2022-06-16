- Advertisement -

Boitanio Mall is getting work done to implement 80 residential units for people coming into the Cariboo and Williams Lake area.

In a release from Janda Group, they noted that it’s to provide residency for the health care, mining and exploration, institutional and construction industries.

Janda Group also added that Lauren Bros Construction, which is a local contracting company, will help support, and bring the vision to light.

The residential units will be a mix of one and two bedroom units along with studios as well.

- Advertisement -

With the work already in motion, the project is scheduled to complete in late spring 2023.

To learn more about the Janda Group, you can visit their website here.