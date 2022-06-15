- Advertisement -

In a release from Interior Health, the closure of the emergency department will be taking place from 7:00pm (June 15th) to 8:00 am tomorrow.

The closure of the 100 Mile General Hospital’s emergency department is due to limited physician availability.

Interior Health says that residents are advised to call 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency, and to visit emergency departments elsewhere. These include the Cariboo Memorial Hospital, and Royal Inland Hospital.

You can also call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 if you are unsure, or you need to seek emergency care.