Williams Lake RCMP were called to the 150 Mile Esso at 4-10 early this morning responding to a report of an armed robbery.

Police say they were told that an unknown male walked in, confronted the lone employee, produced a firearm and then fled the store with cash and merchandise.

“When firearms are present during an offence, the element of danger is quickly elevated. We are thankful that no one was injured, ” said Staff Sergeant Del Byron.

RCMP say the suspect was seen getting into a dark Chrysler 200 with Alberta plates and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP (250) 392-6211