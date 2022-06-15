- Advertisement -

The consultation period for a potential upgrade of the swimming pool at the Quesnel Rec Centre has been extended.

The North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee voted last (Tuesday) night to keep the on-line poll open and to accept paper surveys until the end of next month. (July 31)

It was originally scheduled to end on June 24th.

Jeff Norburn, the Director of Community Services, also provided an update on the participation to date.

“We’ve had 717 responses to the survey completed as of June 9th. Roughly half of those have been from residents who live in the rural areas, the CRD areas A,B,C and I, and roughly half of them from within the city, so it really represents what the population spread is in the community.”

Norburn says they have also received input in person.

“We’ve had 43 paper surveys that have been submitted, either from people attending the open houses or picking them up at the Arts and Recreation centre, City Hall and the CRD office in town. So if people are not able to do the survey on-line, there is an option for them to complete a paper survey.”

The last of three open houses is scheduled for this afternoon at the Bouchie Lake Hall.

It runs from 4 until 7.

Results from the public consultation are expected to be released in the fall.