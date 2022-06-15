- Advertisement -

Williams Lake RCMP have now released information connecting an RCMP standoff in the 300 block of 9th Avenue with an armed robbery in 150 Mile early this (Wednesday) morning.

Police say the vehicle believed to have been involved in the robbery was located at the residence.

Two flashbangs and a pop could be heard at the house prior to the arrests this afternoon.

RCMP say there were no injuries in the incident.

The standoff began around 9:00 am, and ended just after 1:00 pm.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the 150 Mile Esso at 4-10 this morning for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say they were told that an unknown male walked in, confronted the lone employee, produced a firearm and then fled the store with cash and merchandise.

Original story:

Williams Lake RCMP have surrounded a house on 9th Ave to arrest an armed robbery suspect.

Multiple police vehicles are on scene, with some officers having rifles pointed at the building.

One resident said that police gave them ten minutes to leave their building at around 9 o’clock this morning..

At this point, the suspect in the building refusing to leave.

A portion of the street has been blocked off.