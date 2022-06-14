- Advertisement -

The North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee has opted to go for a short term fix when it comes to the roof at the soccer complex.

The roof is leaking on the west side of the facility and some damage was discovered in mid May to the built-in gutter system due to ice damming.

The end result was a gutter system that was not sufficiently waterproofed and is now permitting water to enter the building wall structure.

There was a lot of discussion at Tuesday night’s meeting about going with a long term permanent solution, but most felt that it couldn’t wait.

Councillor Scott Elliott.

“The decision was just to stop and repair the damages that have been done to the soccer facility. We don’t want that to progress and get more expensive down the road, so we’re going to jump on that as soon as possible, make sure that the roof isn’t leaking anymore and then look at options when it comes from staff on how we’re going to fix the gutters that have to be done in the future.”

The cost to do the repairs is estimated at around 37 thousand dollars and staff is looking into making an insurance claim for that.

Councillor Martin Runge questioned if that would increase premiums and he wondered if it was worth putting in a claim.

The longer term solution would cost a lot more than that.

Jeff Norburn, the Director of Community Services, explains.

“The long term solution, the estimated cost was about 220 thousand dollars, and that is essentially to waterproof the gutter system and to install heat trace so that it would prevent the water that collects in the gutters from freezing.”

Staff will bring back a report on that option at a future meeting.

As for how to pay for it, the idea that was discussed at the meeting was to use capital reserves.