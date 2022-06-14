- Advertisement -

A new bus for residents will be coming to Deni House thanks to Interior Health’s funding.

Interior Health will be funding 40 percent of the bus budget, which will be around $47,000.

Councillor Ivan Bonnell was one who had been heavily advocating for Deni House to replace their old bus for a new one.

“It’s a key component of those who are in a long term care facility, to be able to have some form of transportation.” says Al Richmond, Vice Chair of the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District.

“It’s part of the Cariboo patients mental wellbeing as well as their health care, and their ability to go out and continue to participate at some level in the community.”

When Interior Health originally disapproved the funding, they looked back to their previous funding with other organizations, and felt it was best to fund this bus.

