- Advertisement -

A Walk going from Bella Coola to Winnipeg, that brings awareness to mental health, is making its way through the Cariboo.

The walk has been going on for just a couple weeks, With Stan Fraser, the one participating in the walk, not stopping anytime soon.

“We go 97 south to 100 Mile, then over to Little Fort, then up towards Clearwater, and then jumping to Jasper and then up towards Edmonton.” says Fraser.

Mental health brings different struggles to people who suffer from it. The goal for the Walk and Talk, is to break the stigma that surrounds mental health.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve grown up with it, I didn’t know how to handle depression and anxiety.” says Fraser.

“I didn’t know how to handle it when I was raising my own child, and she suffers from depression and anxiety. To look on the outside, you would never know the path that we have to walk.

Fraser will be making his stop in 100 Mile House tomorrow, and looks to arrive in Winnipeg in August.

For more information about Walk for Talk, you can visit their website here.

You can find the original story for the Walk and Talk here.