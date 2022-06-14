- Advertisement -

Stephanie Masun, the Emergency Program Manager at the Cariboo Regional District, says their emergency information line is up and running to point people in the right direction to access resources for flooding.

“The CRD has the sites that have sandbags on their website, the sites that already have sand and bags. We encourage people to call and report flooding, and that if we do need to deploy more resources we can do so to the current areas.”

Masun says the phone line (1-866-759-4977) is open daily from 8-30 til 4-30.

She says there is also a link on the CRD website that can direct people on how to build a sandbag dike, and gives them some tips on how to use sandbags to protect their assets, their homes and their outbuildings.

The CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre was also activated back on June 3rd.

Masun says there are no reports of flooding yet, but she says they activated it as a precaution.

“The reason that we set up this year has to do with the conditions. We’ve got three things happening. It’s that there is a lot of snowpack remaining in our mountains, we have several weeks of rain forecasted in the coming weeks, and also there is a warming trend.”

Masun says those three things in combination can create an environment of very high water flows in all of our creeks and streams.