Former 100 Mile teacher pleads guilty to sex crime against female youth

By George Henderson
100 Mile Court House (Chris Adams, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
A former 100 Mile House teacher, accused of inappropriate behavior against two students, has pleaded guilty in provincial court.

34-year old Vincent Collins pleaded guilty to sexual interference of a person under 16 and to a lesser charge of assault.

He was originally charged with one count of sexual assault.

One additional count of sexual interference of a person under 16, and one of sexual touching were stayed.

The guilty pleas came prior to the start of his trial that was scheduled for four days.

Collins is due back in court on June 22nd to fix a date for sentencing.

He was arrested in April of 2021 while he was on his way to work at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.

