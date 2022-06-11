- Advertisement -

Late May to June is Deer Fawning season in BC, which means there are some things to be aware of when coming across deer.

A female deer (doe) will often leave her young alone for hours while she feeds, returning throughout the day.

Does can be very protective of their fawn(s), and may see your pet as predators, or threats to their newborns.

“Try to keep your dogs on a leash, and if you see a deer, if you see a fawn, give them a wide berth.” says Ted Traer, Cariboo WildSafeBC Community Coordinator.

- Advertisement -

“Unless you know for certain that they’ve been injured, that the mom has been injured, usually it’s like 99 times out of 100 the moms are usually close by, and she’s gonna look after her young.”

Fawns that are in distress may become more vocal. If you suspect the fawn has been orphaned, you are asked to call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.