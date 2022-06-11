- Advertisement -

High School Graduates in Williams Lake can look forward to their grad night starting tonight at 5:00pm. There will be a grad parade that will be going through Oliver Street, up to the Stampede grounds, where the grad event “Starry Night” will begin.

The BC High School Rodeo provincial finals are this weekend. The rodeo is being held at Alex Fraser Park in Quesnel. The first go was yesterday, with the finals continuing today, and into Sunday.

After Quesnels U-16 Lacrosse team played in Vernon for a tournament last weekend, they’ll now be making a trip up to Prince George. The games will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday at Kin Centre Arenas. A schedule can be found here.