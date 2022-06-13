- Advertisement -

A Pre-trial conference has been set for the accused in a suspicious death in the community of Esk’etemc, near Williams Lake.

24-year old Waylon Darian Harry is due back in court on August 12th.

Harry is charged with second degree murder.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a call of a suspicious death back on December 20th of last year.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered the body of a 19-year old female.

A suspect was arrested inside the residence.

RCMP said at the time that they believed that the two people were known to each other.