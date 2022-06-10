- Advertisement -

The Boil Water Advisory has now been lifted in 100 Mile House.

Originally, the water system was put under an advisory due to its pressure loss and a potential for contamination. This was back on June 7th. The City also provided residents with a supply of safe drinking water at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre. People were able to bring empty containers containers to fill, and if people didn’t have containers, water bottles were also provided.

During this, the water system was being flushed to remove any contaminants that may have entered the system. Two different tests were also conducted to see if the water would meet Interior Health’s criteria for lifting the advisory. The tests were done on Wednesday and Thursday.

Now that the issue has been isolated, and the water has met Interior Health’s criteria, residents can go back to using their tap water as they did originally.

