The Director of Emergency Services with the City of Quesnel says they are monitoring water levels in the area.

Ron Richert says at this point that is about the only impact that the recent flood watch on the Quesnel River has had on their preparations.

He says it’s just a visual assessment at this point.

“We actually do an assessment a few times a day and just keep an eye on it. We’re not even near that point yet, but as the river climbs up we’ll be constantly monitoring it and then deciding at what point we take action if it gets too high.”

Richert says a flood alert would be issued in parts of the city should the water level hit 471.5 metres above sea level.

“It’s way below that right now. I saw a picture of that this (Thursday) morning, it hasn’t even got to the bottom of that scale where we actually start the process of measuring it every day.”

That said, the Johnston Loop has been closed for a bit now, and water is starting to pool in the Moffat Bridge Loop in West Quesnel as well.

Richert says he is meeting with Emergency Management BC weekly at this point.

He says the frequency of those meetings would also increase if the water were to rise significantly.