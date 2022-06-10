- Advertisement -

When it comes to casinos, the City will usually get some amount of money from the business.

In Williams Lakes case, the total amount given is $600,000 a year, which is roughly $200,000 every quarter. These numbers were provided by Scott Nelson, Councillor for Williams Lake.

Now that Chances Signal Point is under staffed in their security department, and the potential of the casino closing down, its no surprise that it would hurt the City.

“It would have a significant impact, because that revenue that we get in from the casino, we redirect and put in to a lot of non-profit organizations that depend on those funds.” says Nelson.

“So it would have a huge riveting effect through a number of organizations potentially.”

The casino is looking to hire three to four security officers, and they encourage people to apply on site.

You can also find other open positions on their website here.

For the story on Chances Signal Points potential closure, you can find it here.